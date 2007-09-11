Dr. Paul L. Williams is a former consultant to the FBI on organized crime and terrorism. Since then, he has become an award-winning investigative journalist and written several books. A central point of his latest book, “The Al Qaeda Connection” is that Osama Bin Laden has obtained nuclear weapons and smuggled them into the US through Mexico with the help of the MS-13 criminal group for use in a plot known as American Hiroshima
Nuclear 9/11: Interview with Dr. Paul L. Williams
By admin | Published September 11, 2007
